Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

PLD stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $170.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

