FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tesco PLC Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

