FY2023 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

KBR stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $2,122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 82,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

