Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

