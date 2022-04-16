Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XBC. National Bankshares upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

