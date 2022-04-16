Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $49.80 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

