Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

