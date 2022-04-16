Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

LB opened at C$39.83 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

