HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at ATB Capital

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.21.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$280.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

