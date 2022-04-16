Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$48.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

