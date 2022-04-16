IMV (TSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$141.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. IMV has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

