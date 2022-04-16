Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.05.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.33. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

