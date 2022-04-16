Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.64 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

