CIBC Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$23.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.73.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.