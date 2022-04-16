National Bankshares Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.05.

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149 in the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

