Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.80

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.80 and traded as low as $45.44. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 69,951 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

