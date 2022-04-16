Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.46

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.46 and traded as low as $35.08. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 116,325 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

