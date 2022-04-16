Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.46

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.46 and traded as low as $35.08. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 116,325 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.
The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
