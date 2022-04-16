European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 107.75 ($1.40). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 107.75 ($1.40), with a volume of 575,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £387.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Martin Breuer bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($15,897.84).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

