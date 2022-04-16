West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.59. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 11,659 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.