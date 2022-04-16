Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $4.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 526,321 shares trading hands.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 241,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

