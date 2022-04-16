Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Declines By 33.0%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.