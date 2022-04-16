WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.67

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.67 and traded as high as $53.13. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 222,696 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

