Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as high as C$11.94. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 16,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$867.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.