Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.91

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.91 and traded as high as C$30.96. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.48, with a volume of 325,528 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.91.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.2778961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

