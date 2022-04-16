United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.86). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 1,684,549 shares.

UU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,077.64. The company has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.62), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($764,331.43). Also, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.50) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,500.39). Insiders bought 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 in the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

