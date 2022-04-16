Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.55

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 399.55 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.34). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 403.90 ($5.26), with a volume of 269,913 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.93), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($29,583.89).

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

