Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.89

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.89 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.94). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.79), with a volume of 79,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £436.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.89. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

