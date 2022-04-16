Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.28

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.28 ($36.17) and traded as high as €42.02 ($45.67). Salzgitter shares last traded at €42.00 ($45.65), with a volume of 237,319 shares.

SZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.98) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.96 ($38.00).

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.47 and its 200 day moving average is €33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

