Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $15.89. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 3,307 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

