IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.54

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as high as $23.99. IntriCon shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 70,012 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,198.00, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

