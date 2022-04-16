Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.95. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.