John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $381.20

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.20 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.82). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.81), with a volume of 321,453 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £550.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 549.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.20.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

