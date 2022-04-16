Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $19.53. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 80,101 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
