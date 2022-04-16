Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $19.53. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 80,101 shares changing hands.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

