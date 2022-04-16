Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.81 and traded as high as C$16.32. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCM shares. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.81.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

