HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $24.60. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 1,882 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HMN Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HMN Financial by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in HMN Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

