Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,430 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.