Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

