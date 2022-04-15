Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in PVH by 81.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 101.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

