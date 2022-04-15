Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.