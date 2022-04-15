Fifth Third Bancorp Has $347,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $11,778,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

