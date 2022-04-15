Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

