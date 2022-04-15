Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $95,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

