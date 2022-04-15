Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

