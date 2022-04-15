Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,053 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.