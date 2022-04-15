Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

