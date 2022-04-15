Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

