Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 221,191 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $38,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.99 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

