Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

