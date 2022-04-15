Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

