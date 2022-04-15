Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 337,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

